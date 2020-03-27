SLC supports local hospitals with ventilators

CORNWALL,Ontario – St. Lawrence College is supporting hospitals in their local areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Lawrence College is donating three ventilators, one to the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) and two to the Kingston Hospital.

The College has donated other important equipment to the Brockville hospital as well. Amongst the equipment delivered to the hospitals included examination gloves and 6,000 medical masks.

“It is important to us that we provide whatever help we can to our community partners during this extraordinary situation,” said Barb Le Blanc Associate Dean, School of Baccalaureate Nursing. “We care about the health and welfare of the communities we serve and are committed to working with our partners throughout this.”

St. Lawrence College President and CEO Glen Vollebregt said that he was proud that the college could support their local communities.

““Contributing in this essential way speaks to the valuable relationships we have with our partners in health care during this critical time of need. We will do whatever we can to help our frontline healthcare workers stay safe and able to care for those who are in need,” said Vollebregt.