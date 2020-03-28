Price gougers to face steep fines, jail

ONTARIO – On Saturday, March 28, the province of Ontario announced new strict fines for those who charge unfair prices on necessary goods during the Emergency Order.

On March 17, Premier Doug Ford issued an Emergency Order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new Emergency Order to fight price gouging affects both individuals and retailers.

Individuals could face an immediate fine of $750, if convicted in court, they could face a maximum fine of $100,000 and one year in jail.

For companies, company officers could face a fine of $500,000 and one year in jail with corporations themselves possibly facing fines up to $10 million.

“Starting today, we are taking serious steps to ensure our frontline workers, our families and our most vulnerable citizens have what they need to stay safe,” said Premier Doug Ford. “We are putting an end to those trying to profit off of one of the darkest periods in our province’s history. If you’re engaging in price gouging on necessary goods, we are going to slap you with a ticket or you could face fines or jail time.”

Necessary goods include:

Masks and gloves used as personal protective equipment in relation to infections.

Non-prescription medications for the treatment of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

Disinfecting agents intended for cleaning and disinfecting objects or humans.

Personal hygiene products, including soap products and paper products.

Individuals who are engaging in price gouging can be reported by filing a complaint at 1-800-889-9768 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, or by filing a report online.