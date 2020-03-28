Rain, possible thunderstorms on Sunday

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada is warning of the possibility of heavy rain beginning on Saturday, March 28 and continuing throughout the day on Sunday, March 29.

“Rain, heavy at times, is forecast to begin tonight and continue into Sunday,” reads the statement from Environment Canada. “Thunderstorms may accompany the rain, starting in Southwestern Ontario in the evening and spreading towards the Ontario-Quebec border by noon Sunday. Total rainfall amounts could exceed 25 mm in very localized areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rain in thunderstorms. There is considerable uncertainty regarding where the highest rainfall amounts are expected. Rainfall warnings with the criteria of 25 mm within 24 hours where the ground remains frozen may be required at a later time.”

The Weather Network forecasts rain to begin on Sunday morning at around 4 a.m. and is expected to continue all day long until around 10 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to be as high as 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and in the mid-single digits on Sunday.