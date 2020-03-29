Gatherings of more than five people prohibited

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario has issued an emergency order restricting public gatherings. As of Saturday, March 28, gatherings of more than five people have been prohibited.

The order does not apply to private households, or to daycares that support frontline healthcare workers are long as they don’t exceed 50 individuals. Funerals are permitted as long as they are limited to 10 people at a time.

“If we are going to stop the spread of COVID-19 now and keep our communities safe, we need to take extraordinary measures to ensure physical distancing,” said Premier Doug Ford. “I strongly encourage everyone to do the responsible thing and stay home unless absolutely necessary. I can assure everyone that we will do everything in our power to stop this virus in its tracks.”

On March 17, the Ontario government issued an Emergency Declaration closing non-essential businesses and restricting public gatherings.