CCH asks for donations of personal protective equipment

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Community Hospitals (CCH) like other Eastern Ontario hospitals, like Brockville and Ottawa, are in need of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help fight the ongoing OCVID-19 pandemic and are turning to the community for support.

The CCH stressed that they currently have enough PPE to meet their current needs, but wish to receive donations to cope with an expected future spread of COVID-19.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our Cornwall Community Hospital has the personal protection equipment (PPE) and supplies we need today, but it is extremely important that we use these items judiciously and explore other avenues to prepare for tomorrow,” reads a statement from the CCH.

“With this unprecedented moment in mind, we are calling on local businesses, organizations and individuals to donate any existing personal protective equipment and supplies that may be beneficial to the doctors, nurses and staff who may best use them to keep our community healthy,” the statement goes on to say.

The hospital is also working at lobbying for more PPE with relevant agencies and levels of government.

The CCH is seeking full and sealed packages of the following items:

Procedure masks with or without visors

Visors and or safety glasses

Hand Sanitizer “table-top 500 ml”

Isolation gowns both level 2 and level 3

Nitrile gloves (latex free small/medium/large)

N95 masks (all types)

The hospital listed the following organizations and businesses as possible sources of these items:

Industrial facilities or plants

Mechanical or detailing shops

Veterinarians

Dental offices

Paving companies

Construction companies

Large-scale farm operations

The CCH noted that it is currently seeking standard equipment at this time and not homemade equipment.

Those interested and able to support the CCH’s COVID-19 response are asked to email ppedonations@cornwallhospital.ca

At this time, the hospital is only accepting delivery of donations.