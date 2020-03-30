Community project generates $10K in support of local business

March 30, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 33 min on March 30, 2020
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
The logo of the Cornwall Gift Certificate Program website.

CORNWALL, Ontario – As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses have been forced to close while people remain at home, self-isolate, and social distance.

Recognizing that many businesses will require extra support during this time, the Cornwall Gift Certificate program was born on March 15.  This unique start-up program in Cornwall allows visitors to their website to purchase numbered certificates for denominations of $10, $25, $50 or $100 for their favourite local business, which are downloadable, printable, and redeemable when the worst of the pandemic passes.

All of the money generated by the program goes directly to the businesses.

Since it began, the online program has grown to include nearly 160 businesses from Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G.

Just two weeks after launching, on March 29, the program announced that it had generated $10,000.

Kelly Bergeron, who created and launched the Cornwall Gift Certificate program is heartened to see the strong support that the local community is showing to small business.

Chris Munro, Owner of Life’s Little Pleasures in Cornwall’s Downtown said that the program makes a big difference for small business owners.

“I think I can speak for everyone… I am beyond grateful for the genuine concern, the supportive ear, the ongoing communications, the help and the selfless heart that Kelly has for our small business community. And a big thank you to our customers for bringing us hope and support during these challenging times,” Munro said.

Created through Shopify, the program quickly caught the eye of Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke.

Similar websites began to be created and inspired by the idea that began in Cornwall.

And also internationally in countries like the Netherlands and Switzerland.

On Tuesday, March 31, Kelly Bergeron and Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement will be on the Shopify Masters Podcast to celebrate the gift certificate project.

Head to www.cornwall-gift-certificates.ca to support your favourite local business.

