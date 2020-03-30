Highland Games weighs options

March 30, 2020 — Changed at 18 h 45 min on March 30, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
Highland Games weighs options
Pipe bands march through the Highland Games, filling the air with the sounds of the pipes and drums (John MacGillis/ Seaway News).

MAXVILLE, Ontario – Eric Metcalfe, Glengarry Highland Games President published a statement on the Games’ website about the uncertainty created by COVID-19.

Metcalfe explained that The Games were not yet cancelled, but that the committee was weighing its options.

“Right now, we are watching the world situation very carefully. At this point, we have made no decision to cancel the Games. You can be sure that we will let you know when and if the situation changes,” Metcalfe statement reads. “To that end, please note that all advance ticket sales including legacy grandstand tickets are on hold and sales will not start at their usual time. As well, reservations for RV Camping sites on are hold.”

Those seeking more information are asked to contact secretary@glengarryhighlandgames.com or 1-888-298-1666.

The Glengarry Highland Games are currently scheduled for July 31 – Aug. 1, 2020.

