Highland Games weighs options

MAXVILLE, Ontario – Eric Metcalfe, Glengarry Highland Games President published a statement on the Games’ website about the uncertainty created by COVID-19.

Metcalfe explained that The Games were not yet cancelled, but that the committee was weighing its options.

“Right now, we are watching the world situation very carefully. At this point, we have made no decision to cancel the Games. You can be sure that we will let you know when and if the situation changes,” Metcalfe statement reads. “To that end, please note that all advance ticket sales including legacy grandstand tickets are on hold and sales will not start at their usual time. As well, reservations for RV Camping sites on are hold.”

Those seeking more information are asked to contact secretary@glengarryhighlandgames.com or 1-888-298-1666.

The Glengarry Highland Games are currently scheduled for July 31 – Aug. 1, 2020.