TASTE TOUR generates $1,014 for Beyond 21

Yes, this means that the community consumed a total of 1,014 Grilled Cheese sandwiches in 10 days!

Taste Tour Grilled Cheese edition had 8 local restaurants dishing out their unique grilled cheese creations for the 10-day event. Each location donated $1.00 from each Grilled Cheese sold to Beyond 21.

“Beyond 21 would like to thank the many people who took part in the Taste Tour Grilled Cheese edition. We loved the buzz around this event in our community and on social media. A huge thank you to the participating restaurants! Your support of the Taste Tour and of Beyond 21 means so much to us! We look forward to doing this again next year!” said Jane McLaren, Executive Director for Beyond 21

Each Taste Tour sees a restaurant crowned as the JUDGES AWARD winner. Local judges gather, taste and judge each entry. All scores are then calculated and a winner is determined. The Taste Tour Grilled Cheese Edition JUDGES AWARD winner this year was SCHNITZELS Europen Flavours with their Picante Cubano.

The community also gets to vote for the PEOPLES CHOICE. This is done through an online voting tool. The community voted Lancaster Pizzeria and their Local Hero as the winner.

“This was by far the best TASTE TOUR we’ve done yet. The buzz around Grilled Cheese sandwiches was more than we ever anticipated. Thank you to everyone who when out to support our 8 participants and try their delicious grilled cheese creations. Thank you to the 8 participants for jumping on board and having fun with this TASTE TOUR!” said Patrick Larose & Mathew Girgis, Event Organizers

To see the full list of sandwiches that were created click here > https://www.cornwallseawaynews.com/2020/03/03/taste-tour-grilled-cheese/

Stay tuned for details on our next event, TASTE TOUR POUTINE EDITION!

TASTE TOURS are proudly sponsored by: