CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance regarding a suspicious fire that occurred at 825 McConnell Ave. on March 27, 2020 between midnight and 6:00 am.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Darrell Blakely at 613-933-5000 ext. 2754 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.