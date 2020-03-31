OPP recover stolen vehicles

March 31, 2020 — Changed at 17 h 00 min on March 30, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
One of the recovered vehicles. Submitted photo.

LANCASTER, Ontario – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Highway Safety Division (HSD) have recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested two suspects.

On March 29, 2020 at approximately 10 a.m., HSD officers from the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP Detachment, assisted by the Street Crime Unit, attempted to stop the stolen vehicles on Highway 401 eastbound near Lancaster. One vehicle stopped, while the other attempted to flee. It was stopped a short time later when it entered the ditch. The investigation confirmed that the vehicles had been reported stolen earlier that morning in Toronto.

Andre Ferreria-de Deus, age 25 of Montreal, QC has been charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – Sec. 355(a)
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.00 – Sec. 354(1)(a)
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – Sec. 354(1)(a)
  • Flight from Peace Officer – Sec. 320.17
  • Mischief – destroy or damage property – 430(1)(a)
  • Possession of Break In Instruments – Sec 351(1)

Jordi Gonzalez-Oviedo, age 26 of Montreal, QC is charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 -Sec. 354(1)(a).

Both accused have been released from custody with scheduled court appearances June 3, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria.

