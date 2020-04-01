Akwesasne police investigating shooting

April 1, 2020 at 12 h 25 min
By Nick Seebruch
Akwesasne police investigating shooting

AKWESASNE, Quebec – The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service (AMPS) are investigating a shooting that took place after 7 p.m. on March 31 at a residence on Iohahiio Rd. in Akwesasne, QC.

One individual was injured and sent to hospital for treatment and was later released.

The scene was processed by the Sûreté du Quebec forensic unit.

Two people have been taken into custody.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information potentially relevant to the ongoing investigation to contact AMPS or the local Crime Stoppers at 613-575-2255.

