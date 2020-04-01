Centre for Addiction and Mental Health to offer video services

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH)’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) will soon be offering video conferencing to better serve its clients.

The CCH made this announcement on Wednesday, April 1. On Thursday, April 2, the CAMH is scheduled to be opened as Cornwall’s COVID-19 assessment centre.

For the past few weeks, CAMH has already been offering counselling services over the phone to better adhere to social distancing protocols.

“We have the infrastructure in place to remain an important lifeline for the community. We know this is a challenging time for everyone and our team is here to serve,” said Christine Penney, Vice-President of Community Programs at CCH. “We want people to know – we’re here for you, we’re adapting to COVID-19, we’re still accepting patients and working through our waitlist.”

All services continued to be offered. To inquire about some of CAMH’s services, please call 613-361-6363. If an individuals is experiencing a mental health crisis, please contact the Crisis Line at 1-866-996-0991 or the Child, Youth and Family Crisis Line at 1-877-377-7775 for those under the age of 16. Anyone who is 16 or older who needs support coping with symptoms of withdrawal can call 613-938-8506.