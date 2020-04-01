EOHU reports 10 new COVID-19 Wednesday

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) reported a jump of 10 cases on Wednesday, April 1. This brings the total number of cases in the region to 23.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said that he was not surprised in this jump in numbers, remarking that the results of several of the tests had been backlogged for a week.

“All of our areas have cases, Prescott-Russell, SD&G, and Cornwall,” said Dr. Roumeliotis. “One of our main messages is that it is in our area.

There is one case in Cornwall, a man in his 30s who had close contact with an individual with a COVID-19 infection. There are six cases in SD&G and the rest are in Prescott-Russell. Most cases are from individuals who recently travelled.

So far only one individual has required hospitalization, two have recovered, and the rest are in self-isolation.

Dr. Roumeliotis stated that the EOHU was waiting for test results on a further 100 test samples.

Dr. Roumaliotis reinforced the message that people should stay home as much as possible.

“Only go out for essentials,” he said. “Go in, get out and keep your distance. If you have a medical appointment, if they can be deferred, that would be a good idea.”