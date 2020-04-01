Respiratory outbreak at Glen Stor Dun Lodge

CORNWALL, Ontario – Dr. Paul Roumeliotis confirmed that four residents of Glen Stor Dun Lodge in Cornwall were being isolated.

The four individuals have presented with symptoms of a respiratory illness and they have been tested for COVID-19.

“The long term care facilities are always hit disproportionately,” Dr. Roumeliotis said. “The results are pending and hopefully it is not COVID.”

Dr. Roumeliotis that there were still several respiratory illnesses other than COVID-19 travelling through the area, such as the flu and common cold.

“I can’t help but worry,” Dr. Roumeliotis said. “But we will keep an eye on it very closely.”

Glen Stor Dun Lodge implemented the following restrictions on Friday, March 13 to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

All visitors to GSDL who have travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days are restricted from entering GSDL for 14 days upon their return/entry to Canada.

This includes travel to any country, and travel on any cruise ship.

For the purpose of this restriction, a visitor to the Lodge includes, but is not limited to:

– family, friends, and aquaintances of residents and Adult Day Program clients

– non-essential services contractors

– volunteers (including non-practicum-related students) Upon arrival, all visitors, contractors, and employees will be asked a series of questions and their temperature will be taken. Should a fever be present, they will not be able to enter the building. All GSDL employees (including on-site essential services contractors and nursing students working at GSDL) who have travelled in the past 14 days to high-risk areas identified by the Government of Canada will be subject to restrictions upon entry to GSDL when they return to work. Further to any travel-related precautions, all visitors and employees are restricted from entering GSDL if they are feeling unwell or are showing signs of illness including cold-like symptoms, fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Since then, further restrictions have been placed on visitors. For more information, call the City of Cornwall helpline at 613-933-6282 ext. 3129.