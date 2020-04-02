Eamer’s Corners to become emergency childcare centre

CORNWALL, Ontario – Eamer’s Corners Public School in Cornwall will be re-purposed as an Emergency Childcare Centre during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) announced on Thursday, April 2.

The centre in Cornwall, and three others across the UCDSB will be used to support emergency, healthcare and essential service workers who are unable to work from home or find other accommodations for their children during the pandemic. The other schools to be used as Emergency Childcare Centres are Chesterville Public School, South Branch Public School in Kemptville, and Commonwealth Public School in Brockville.

On Tuesday, March 31, the Ontario government announced that public schools across the province would be closed until the beginning of May.

On March 22, the province announced that while most childcare centres would be closed, a select few would stay open to support frontline healthcare workers.

“We need to help our nurses, doctors and frontline care workers to be able to focus on protecting the health and well-being of all Ontarians,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “By allowing select child care centres to open their doors during these challenging times, our province’s courageous frontline workers can rest assured knowing that their families are also being looked after.”

All four centres are expected to be open by Friday, April 3.

“We are happy to enable these emergency child care centres to open their doors to essential service workers during these unprecedented times,” said Chair of the Board John McAllister. “We want to do all we can to help ensure these people are able to get to their jobs, knowing that their children will be cared for in a safe and controlled environment.”