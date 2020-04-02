Eamer’s Corners to become emergency childcare centre

April 2, 2020 at 13 h 14 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Eamer’s Corners to become emergency childcare centre
Photo from UCDSB website.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Eamer’s Corners Public School in Cornwall will be re-purposed as an Emergency Childcare Centre during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) announced on Thursday, April 2.

The centre in Cornwall, and three others across the UCDSB will be used to support emergency, healthcare and essential service workers who are unable to work from home or find other accommodations for their children during the pandemic. The other schools to be used as Emergency Childcare Centres are Chesterville Public School, South Branch Public School in Kemptville, and Commonwealth Public School in Brockville.

On Tuesday, March 31, the Ontario government announced that public schools across the province would be closed until the beginning of May.

READ MORE: Ontario schools to remain closed throughout April

On March 22, the province announced that while most childcare centres would be closed, a select few would stay open to support frontline healthcare workers.

“We need to help our nurses, doctors and frontline care workers to be able to focus on protecting the health and well-being of all Ontarians,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “By allowing select child care centres to open their doors during these challenging times, our province’s courageous frontline workers can rest assured knowing that their families are also being looked after.”

All four centres are expected to be open by Friday, April 3.

“We are happy to enable these emergency child care centres to open their doors to essential service workers during these unprecedented times,” said Chair of the Board John McAllister. “We want to do all we can to help ensure these people are able to get to their jobs, knowing that their children will be cared for in a safe and controlled environment.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Akwesasne police investigating shooting
Regional News

Akwesasne police investigating shooting

AKWESASNE, Quebec - The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service (AMPS) are investigating a shooting that took place after 7 p.m. on March 31 at a residence on Iohahiio Rd. in Akwesasne,…

Ontario schools to remain closed throughout April
COVID-19 News

Ontario schools to remain closed throughout April

ONTARIO - The Ontario government announced on Tuesday, March 31 that schools across the province will remain closed due to the COVID-19…