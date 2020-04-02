Let your blue shine through for World Autism Awareness Day

CORNWALL, Ontario – Thursday, April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day. Every year, Rachel’s Kids runs their Let Your Blue Shine Through campaign to raise awareness for autism.

This year’s campaign chair is Jacob Pilon. Unfortunately, Rachel’s Kids could not roll out their campaign as planned for this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, but Pilon still encouraged the community to let their blue shine through.

Pilon challenged the community to paint the town blue and encouraged everyone to show their support for autism awareness by wearing blue on April 2, taking a photo of themselves, and posting it to social media with the hashtag #LetYourBlueShineThrough

In addition to wearing blue, Pilon said that people could also participate by creating supportive blue themed artwork and placing that artwork in their windows.

“I can’t wait to see all of your photos and pictures on Facebook and your creative artwork,” said Pilon. “Don’t forget Cornwall, let’s paint the town blue for Autism Awareness Day.”

Kim Lauzon, Executive Director of Rachel’s Kids House of Hope said it was encouraging to see that no matter the circumstances, the community was still showing support.

“With everything going on in this world right now it is so nice to see the community still coming together and supporting Autism awareness,” she said. “If you wish to take part in today all you need to do is dress in blue or color a picture and post it on the Rachel’s Kids Facebook page.”