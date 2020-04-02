Open and supporting the community

Cornwall, SD&G and Akwesasne are different communities than we were a few short weeks ago.

We’ve all had to make radical adjustments to our lives, livelihoods and priorities.

Perhaps, for the first time, we’re truly examining what is essential to us as individuals, as families and as a community. We have been forced to rethink how we live our lives. These times are uncharted, unfamiliar and frightening.

We know that most of you have either closed your doors or are operating with a limited workforce, offering limited services. The support you receive from our community is crucial at this point.

We want you to know that we are here to help.

But, we need your help too.

As always, our coverage will remain free to the public with unrestricted access to help you cope as the situation changes by the second. We are dedicated to continuing that coverage despite what may lie ahead. We do not believe in a paywall for important local news coverage.

But this pledge comes at a significant investment.

The small, independent businesses in our community have supported our coverage and made it possible to deliver local news to the community. It’s through your support that we have been able to keep local news coverage free for all—because we believe that public access to information is vital for a healthy community.

Your support during this time is very much appreciated. If you’re looking to share a message with the community, or want to purchase an ad, please connect with us today for assistance.

