Open and supporting the community

April 2, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 24 min on April 2, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Seaway News Staff
Open and supporting the community

Cornwall, SD&G and Akwesasne are different communities than we were a few short weeks ago.

We’ve all had to make radical adjustments to our lives, livelihoods and priorities.

Perhaps, for the first time, we’re truly examining what is essential to us as individuals, as families and as a community. We have been forced to rethink how we live our lives. These times are uncharted, unfamiliar and frightening.

We know that most of you have either closed your doors or are operating with a limited workforce, offering limited services.  The support you receive from our community is crucial at this point.

We want you to know that we are here to help.

But, we need your help too.

As always, our coverage will remain free to the public with unrestricted access to help you cope as the situation changes by the second. We are dedicated to continuing that coverage despite what may lie ahead. We do not believe in a paywall for important local news coverage.

But this pledge comes at a significant investment.

The small, independent businesses in our community have supported our coverage and made it possible to deliver local news to the community. It’s through your support that we have been able to keep local news coverage free for all—because we believe that public access to information is vital for a healthy community.

Your support during this time is very much appreciated.  If you’re looking to share a message with the community,  or want to purchase an ad, please connect with us today for assistance.

Thank you,

Seaway News

613-933-0014

info@seawaynews.media

Share this article

Suggested articles

OPINION: State of community news
Editorials

OPINION: State of community news

Earlier this month, it was announced that The Winchester Press was facing possible closure unless a new buyer could be found for the 134-year-old weekly. I’m wishing…

OPINION: Where will we be in 10 years
Editorials

OPINION: Where will we be in 10 years

This column will first appear in the Jan. 1, 2020 edition of Seaway News. It is the start of a new year and new decade. I’m going to take this time to set some goals and…

OPINION: Living in the shadows
Editorials

OPINION: Living in the shadows

Toronto Sun columnist Mark Bonokoski railed against Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s picks for his Shadow Cabinet, namely because he did not choose Stormont, Dundas,…