Mayor urges residents to stay home

CORNWALL, Ontario – In an ongoing effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Mayor Bernadette Clement is renewing calls for Cornwall residents to stay home and heed the directions from public heath officials.

“The message is very clear: stay home!” said Mayor Clement. “By limiting our movements we can all keep our neighbours safe – and that includes some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

Public health officials have advised that the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus can be slowed down if people practice the following steps:

Practice physical distancing

Wash hands with soap and water

Stay home

“We recognize that people have to buy groceries and undertake other essential trips such as attending doctor’s appointments,” said Mayor Clement. “Plan ahead and combine your trips into one or two outings a week. Send only one family member out to shop, and where possible, shop for seniors.”

The City has released a video to help guide local residents on ‘grocery store etiquette’ and has stepped up its efforts to increase public awareness of the need for everyone to play their role in keeping Cornwall safe and healthy.

Earlier this week the City extended the closure of municipal offices and recreational facilities and has closed all outdoor play structures and sport fields. On March 26 the City of Cornwall, in partnership with the United Counties of SD&G and the United Counties of Prescott-Russell, declared a state of emergency. The City is asking residents to respect mandatory quarantine orders if they’ve travelled, to stay home if they’re ill, and to self-isolate (avoid leaving home unless travelling to an essential workplace, doing groceries, or picking up medication).

Residents are also encouraged to keep informed and to check in on their neighbours.

The City of Cornwall website is updated regularly with news related to COVID-19:

www.Cornwall.ca/Coronavirus