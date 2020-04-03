Some municipal employees to be back at work Monday

April 3, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 09 min on April 3, 2020
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Some municipal employees to be back at work Monday
The City of Cornwall flag outside of City Hall (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – During the COVID-19 pandemic, in Cornwall, in Canada, and across the world, residents are being asked to stay home as much as possible.

There are some employees however who cannot do their work from home, and the City of Cornwall is trying to get those employees back on the job this coming Monday, April 6.

On Monday, March 16, the City announced the closure of several municipal offices to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Initially, when our offices started to close, some staff worked from home and some worked alternate days,” said City Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Maureen Adams.

There are some employees, Adams explained, who are not able to work from home, giving the Financial Services department and some unionized employees as an example.

Adams explained that to help enforce social distancing, the City has implemented new measures including staggering outdoor workers, and limiting the number of employees in a work space at the same time.

“Monday we have managed to create the proper distancing,” she said.

Some employees in some departments will continue to work remotely, including the planning department, Economic Development and others.

“We’ve tried as much as possible to allow employees to work remotely, and where that is not possible we are trying to setup accommodations to have our employees continue to work safely,” said Adams.

