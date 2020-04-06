Cornwall’s Melanie Brulée joins #CanadaPerforms roster

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s own Melanie Brulée, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m., will be performing from her home in Toronto has a part of #CanadaPerforms.

#CanadaPerforms is a relief fund created by the National Arts Centre (NAC) to help support Canadian artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $700,000 total fund will support artists with $1,000 for an artists performance, which will be broadcast on the NAC Facebook page.

“I’ve done a few online shows before but haven’t done so in a few years since I’ve been touring so heavily in Canada and the US,” said Brulée to Cornwall Tourism. “I think it’s a brilliant initiative and I’m honoured to have been selected. We’re certainly in a big global change at the moment so it’s nice to see organizations come together to help keep the arts afloat. I’ve been writing new songs lately so you might hear a couple during the live stream. Can’t wait!”