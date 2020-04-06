Cornwall’s Melanie Brulée joins #CanadaPerforms roster

April 6, 2020 — Changed at 22 h 16 min on April 5, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Cornwall’s Melanie Brulée joins #CanadaPerforms roster

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s own Melanie Brulée, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m., will be performing from her home in Toronto has a part of #CanadaPerforms.

#CanadaPerforms is a relief fund created by the National Arts Centre (NAC) to help support Canadian artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $700,000 total fund will support artists with $1,000 for an artists performance, which will be broadcast on the NAC Facebook page.

“I’ve done a few online shows before but haven’t done so in a few years since I’ve been touring so heavily in Canada and the US,” said Brulée to Cornwall Tourism. “I think it’s a brilliant initiative and I’m honoured to have been selected. We’re certainly in a big global change at the moment so it’s nice to see organizations come together to help keep the arts afloat. I’ve been writing new songs lately so you might hear a couple during the live stream. Can’t wait!”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local ladies get crafty
A&E Plus

Local ladies get crafty

CORNWALL, Ontario - For the first time ever, the Creation Workshop hosted a Ladies Night event on Saturday, March 7, just ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. "I…

Psychic Fair sees good fortunes in Cornwall
A&E Plus

Psychic Fair sees good fortunes in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario - According to Soundara Rajan, a Stellar Astrologer and Psychic Consultant, many positive fortunes were seen among…