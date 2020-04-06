United Way, SDC, form regional emergency response council

April 6, 2020 — Changed at 12 h 14 min on April 6, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
Juliette Labossière, Executive Director of the United Way of SDG. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The United Way of SD&G and the Social Development Council (SDC) have announced a partnership to form a Regional Emergency Response Council for Cornwall, the United Counties of SD&G and Akwesasne to help coordinate the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made in a release to the media on Monday, April 6.

“So many great initiatives are popping up daily in our community.  It is our responsibility to take the time to ensure we are putting our time, energy and money into the right investments.  It is only logical that we ensure that our community’s most vulnerable population is being served in an efficient and organized manner even during a time of crisis” said Juliette Labossière, Executive Director for the United Way/Centraide of S.D.&G.

The council is comprised of 20 agencies and service clubs from around Cornwall, SD&G, and Akwesasne. At their first meeting on April 3, the council chose distributing funds to vulnerable individuals and maintaining current programs would be their top priority.

The council will communicate how these funds will be distributed, and the council’s long term plan to support the community, through the United Way/ Centraide SD&G Facebook page.

“This partnership shows just how much the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area is flexible to the needs of the community and ready to work quickly and collaboratively through a lens of poverty reduction, even in a time of crisis” said Carilyne Hébert, Executive Director of the SDC.

The United Way of SD&G is collecting funds for both a local and global support initiative. The United Way is a part of the Local COVID Relief Fund, and the Local Love in a Global Crisis Fund.

The United Way is asking any individual or business who is able to support these initiatives to consider donating on their website.

