Making masks for the community

CORNWALL, Ontario – Linda Phillips is doing her best to self-isolate and social distance, but she could not help but try to do something to support healthcare workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

Phillips began making face masks in early March.

“I believe that we should each be wearing masks to protect ourselves and each other,” she said. “I believe and I still do that some protection is better than none.”

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has explained that if you have symptoms of COVID-19, or if you are asymptomatic and do not know that you are infected, a mask will help prevent you from spreading the virus.

Linda and her husband were advised by their doctor that because they are seniors, they should avoid going out as much as possible.

“I’m not the type of person who would sit around and worry,” said Phillips.

Linda estimates that she has made over 200 masks since she’s started and has given out about a dozen a day to workers at long term care facilities, grocery store workers and other healthcare workers.

She explained that the masks, while not medical masks, are triple layered just like a medical mask and are made out of woven cotton.

The cotton is washed and dried in a dryer before she uses them so they are cleaned and pre-shrunk. Linda then irons the masks with a hot iron and gives them out in plastic bags.

“We know that medical supplies are limited and this is a way to help,” she said.