Marie Tanguay selected as daycare site for frontline workers

CORNWALL, Ontario – MPP Jim McDonell announced on Tuesday, April 7 that École élémentaire catholique Marie-Tanguay had been selected as an Emergency Daycare site for frontline healthcare workers.

“We know that as healthcare and other frontline workers try to keep us safe, they could use help on the home front,” said Minister Lecce. “That is why we are teaming up with partners to deliver in unprecedented speed child care centres near hospitals and other health care facilities across Ontario.”

The centre will be operated by Centres éducatifs CRFE (Centre de ressources familiales de l’Estrie).

On their website CRFE state that details have yet to be worked out when exactly the centre will be opening.

“The CRFE was selected for the opening of a French-speaking emergency daycare center at the Marie-Tanguay school site,” reads a translated statement on their website. “The start date is to be determined. Registration will be via the City of Cornwall 613-933-6282 ext. 3310. Details for registration are coming soon.”

If you do live in Cornwall or the United Counties of SD&G and want access to Emergency Childcare, those requests can also be made through the City here: https://www.cornwall.ca/Modules/News/index.aspx?newsId=13d9835e-364c-408f-b46e-ac360f2440f1

“We appreciate all partnerships with child care operators and their staff, school boards, the Ministry of Education, and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. Together we are supporting frontline staff in their essential work,” said Stacey Ferguson, Social and Housing Services administrator.