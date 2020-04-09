Community showing resiliency during difficult time

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every facet of our community, and few areas have been impacted harder than the local tourism and hospitality sector.

During this challenging time, Cornwall Tourism has focused on supporting our local tourism businesses wherever possible and sharing information on mitigation efforts and supports that are available. The office has also been adjusting its marketing plan to be ready to showcase Cornwall’s tremendous assets once the threat of COVID-19 subsides and public distancing measures are eased.

Part of this adjustment includes focusing not only on visitors, but local residents as well. Given the challenges we face, local support for our amazing businesses will be critical.

Cornwall is a resilient community, and that resiliency is once again shining through with new initiatives taking root to support the community. The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce is launching a new online portal (www.shopcornwallandarea.ca) to list local businesses and help them establish e-commerce sites. Local entrepreneur Kelly Bergeron has created an online gift certificate hub (cornwall-gift-certificates.ca) which has already generated over $13,000 in sales for local businesses. A new community portal, www.gofeedme.ca, aims to help get food in the hands of isolated residents during the pandemic.

These are just some of the ways we can help our business community face this challenge. There are many more. Post a positive review of your favourite business on Facebook. Share posts from your favourite restaurant or shop. Order from one of the many restaurants offering safe delivery or pick-up.

At www.CornwallTourism.com, you can find a list of local restaurants currently providing services as well as info on online experiences to enjoy from home, online events taking place and much more. Have a look and share with your family and friends – including those out of town.

Residents and business owners should also check out the COVID-19 information hub on ChooseCornwall.ca to get the latest information on government supports and local efforts to combat the pandemic.

Stay home, stay safe and support your community. Together, we will overcome this challenge.