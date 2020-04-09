Hairstylist uses supplies to make hand sanitizer

CORNWALL, Ontario – Local hairstylist Louise Gendron might not be able to keep her salon, Studio 101, open during the pandemic, but that does not mean that she has not been busy.

Gendron has used supplies that all barbershops and hairstylists have access to to make her own hand sanitzer that she has distributed in the community and amongst friends.

“This all started with a friend who couldn’t find Lysol wipes,” Gendron explained, saying that Lysol wipes can be easily made with the help of barbicide, which every barber would have, and diluted with baby wipes.

She then began making hand sanitizer using ultrasound gel, peroxide and alcohol, based on a hand sanitzer recipe on the World Health Organization (WHO) website.

She has since provided her hand sanitizer to local pharmacies, restaurants, stores, and other essential businesses.

“It all starts with helping each other,” she said. “At least this way I could do something.”

She said that she also gave some of the hand sanitizer to a friend in Quebec, who has been distributing it on the street to the homeless.

Gendron hopes to make more hand sanitizer, and while she still has supplies on hand, it may be difficult to source more, as products like ultrasound gel and alcohol are seeing a large mark-up due to the pandemic.