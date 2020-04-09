Services Offered At a Truck Center

Trucks go through a significant amount of wear and tear; they drive long distances (often on rough roads). They bear bulky loads, contributing to the more significant wear-and-tear. The best way to maintain your large vehicle in good shape is to have it routinely serviced in a well-established and reputed truck shop.

Apart from that, should you find something wrong with your truck we suggest that you should not delay the maintenance because the situation can only get worse over time and become more difficult and costly to repair. When searching for a truck center, opt for one with experience; a strong reputation and timely, competent, and cost-effective facilities. A reliable truck center will have facilities like:

1. Heavy vehicle maintenance

There are several aspects included in routine vehicle maintenance, such as:

Oil change

Clutch

Lubrication

Engine

Radiator

Cooling system

Differential

Brakes

The aim of providing routine truck maintenance services is to make sure that your vehicle’s engine works efficiently and to minimize wear and tear on your trailer. The professionals will use authentic repair components, oils and spares to ensure the engine works properly.

2. Electronic Evaluation

Currently, all new trucks have a wide range of electronic devices, all integrated in some form and relying on each other for the vehicle’s operation. This means failure or even a minor issue in one can impact other component operations and trigger complications. A professional truck center will only use superior technical testing devices and software to quickly and reliably diagnose the engine’s troubles.

When the test is done masterfully, they also offer appropriate solutions. The truck center will have a well-stocked parts inventory, ensuring that the correct components are available to perform the service effectively. The vehicle will then be overhauled and back on the road in a short time.

3. Heavy Vehicle Tire Services

Similar to how different parts of heavy vehicles experience a lot of wear and tear on the road, the tires of the truck and trailers often degrade over time as well. When you have some other repair work carried out, and the tires are cracked, you need to have them repaired at the truck center. Many establishments carry different tire brands, so you can test whether they have ones suited to your vehicle. A well-established company will trade, mount and repair heavy vehicle tires.

4. Heavy-duty tows

Often even the best-maintained vehicles experience issues on the road. In this case, you should contact a reputable roadside assistance truck service. If you’ve got a tractor or a heavy-duty vehicle, and the technicians find the issue that can’t be solved on-site, they’d take your vehicle to the truck center and carry out appropriate maintenance work there.

5. SAAQ Inspection Agents

Mechanical inspections for your heavy-duty vehicle at regular intervals are critical. Look for a truck center with SAAQ (Société de l’assurance automotive du Québec) accreditation to conduct trailer and heavy-duty vehicle inspections.

You must also ensure that your heavy haul vehicle’s windshield and wipers are in excellent condition and functioning optimally. See to it that the horn is working, and the tachograph is not faulty. Besides the gauges and instruments, inspect the light displays and warning lights to make sure that they are working as they should. It is also crucial to keep tabs for leaks and changes in pressure. Frequent checkups performed by skilled professionals will greatly reduce the chances of delays and breakdowns.

For your heavy truck maintenance, go to a certified truck center. For more information about the services we at Truckmasters Maintenance Center offer, feel free to call us at any one of our centers closest to you. The numbers are listed on our website.