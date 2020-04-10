Celebrating a holy weekend

CORNWALL, Ontario – The upcoming long holiday weekend holds significance for those who practice the Jewish and Christian faiths. Both Easter and Passover are times for family, reflection, and celebration, but with the current global pandemic, gathering with family and observing the traditional religious ceremonies, are difficult.

The province of Ontario has closed all places of worship, and is limiting public gatherings to a maximum of five people. It is also discouraging residents to visit each others homes, this is especially true for the vulnerable.

Local faith leaders in Cornwall are offering alternative ways for their flocks to recognize this weekend’s holiday.

For Father Matthew Brunet of St. Peter’s Parish and Rev. Erin McIntyre of Knox St. Paul United Church, this has meant moving religious ceremonies online.

Together, both Father Brunet and Rev. McIntyre have been holding prayer service and mass on the Knox St. Paul YouTube Channel, and will have a Good Friday mass video and a Sunday mass video.

Additionally, St. Peter’s Parish has 60 volunteers who are regularly calling parishioners to check in on them and ensure that they do not feel alone in their isolation.

“I think we need to connect with parishioners, especially the older ones who might feel isolated,” said Father Brunet.

Rev. McIntyre explained that the meaning of Easter can still be celebrated by everyone in many different ways. She suggested taking the time to appreciate God’s work in the world and the celebrate through art and through the people that you are with.

“For those who want to recognize Easter, it is all about the resurrection of Christ,” she said. “It shows us how death and fear do not have the final say, but it is God and love and hope.”

Rev. McIntyre explained that she will be celebrating Easter with her family, and that the United Church will be offering an online ceremony to bless the sacrament of the Eucharist. This online ceremony can be found on the United Church of Canada website.

For Father Brunet, since his family is in Ottawa, he will be holding a mass alone for his parishioners.

For Cornwall’s Jewish community and the Jewish community around the world, Passover is a time for family and being together.

“Usually, Passover is a large family celebration,” said a representative of Cornwall’s Jewish community. “Usually, you would have at least 10 people around the Satyr table.”

This year, many will celebrate on their own, but many will still be able to enjoy traditional Passover dishes such as matza, and will be able to recite the story of the people of Israel and sing the traditional songs.