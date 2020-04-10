Health Unit discourages visits

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is discouraging residents from visiting one another, especially during the Easter long weekend.

Provincial Emergency Orders implemented to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic technically allow for gatherings up to five, but Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health says that visiting a friend or two, while technically allowed, breaks the spirit of social distancing.

“I know how hard it is to spend the Easter holidays away from our loved ones,” said Dr. Roumeliotis, “but it is imperative that we continue to maintain physical distancing this long weekend in order to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases.”

Dr. Paul said during his media conference on Thursday, April 9 that the focus of social distancing is for residents only to leave their homes for absolutely necessary reasons. He said that taking the chance and visiting ones grandmother, could put some of our more vulnerable residents at risk.

“Most residents of Eastern Ontario are doing their part and maintaining physical distancing measures, but we need to continue to take the need for these public health measures seriously” said Dr. Roumeliotis. “Now is a crucial time for us as a community to come together and flatten the curve of infections this pandemic is causing. Collectively, we can help to reduce the spread in our community.”

The EOHU offer the following guidelines and restrictions to follow to help stop the spread of COVID-19.