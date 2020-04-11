Salvation Army continues to provide emergency food service

April 11, 2020 at 15 h 37 min
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Salvation Army branch is open three days a week and is practicing social distancing to ensure that it can provide emergency food services safely to their clients.

Located at 500 York St., the Salvation Army is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are packaging all of their food into boxes and placing the boxes on an outside table for clients to pick-up.

That being said, the Salvation Army say that they continue to need donations so that they can continue to serve the community.

Food item donations include soup, cereal, pasta and sauce, canned vegetables and tuna, peanut butter and children’s snacks. The Salvation Army is also asking for monetary donations so that they can purchase exactly what they need.

The Rotary Club of Cornwall recently gave a $2,000 donation of food to the Salvation Army to help support their operations, and the Rotary Club -Sunrise donated $1,000.

Leitch Organics donated $600 worth of organic meat for the food bank freezer.

“The Rotary Club spread out the funds among Rotarians who went grocery shopping for The Salvation Army,” said Major Geoffrey Groves at The Salvation Army in Cornwall. “Our hearts are just exploding with gratitude! This allows us to continue to assist our neighbours in need this Spring.”

“I am in tears at their generosity as we will now be able to help more individuals and families who are unable to put meat on their table,” Groves went on to say.

To support the work of The Salvation Army please visit www.salvationarmy.ca or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY. You can reach The Salvation Army in Cornwall at (613) 932-7515.

