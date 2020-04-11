Seven hospitalized with COVID-19 in EOHU region

April 11, 2020 at 16 h 17 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Seven hospitalized with COVID-19 in EOHU region
The graph of rising cases in the EOHU region as of April 11.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) ‘s latest local numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic show that there are 58 individuals in total who have been infected.

Of that 29 have recovered, but seven of those individuals have been hospitalized and three of those are in an Intesive Care Unit (ICU).

The majority of cases are male, with the most cases being those aged between 50 and 69-years-old. There are 20 men in this age bracket and 11 women who have contracted COVID-19.

There is one case of a male under 20 years of age who has been infected by COVID-19 in the EOHU region.

There have been no deaths in the EOHU region as a result of COVID-19 as of April 11.

The EOHU does not share information about where in the region each case originated. Dr. Paul Roumeliotis explained repeatedly in the media that the geographic location of cases is irrelevant as COVID-19 is everywhere across the region and that residents should act accordingly.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Provincial emergency orders extended
COVID-19 News

Provincial emergency orders extended

ONTARIO - On Saturday, April 11, the Ontario government extended orders issued under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to April 23. The orders began to…

Health Unit discourages visits
COVID-19 News

Health Unit discourages visits

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is discouraging residents from visiting one another, especially during the Easter long weekend. Provincial Emergency…