CCH now accepting donations of non-medical masks

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is now accepting donations of non-medical face masks.

On March 30, the CCH issued a statement asking for donations of all types of personal protective equipment (PPE), but at that time was not accepting non-medical, or homemade, masks.

Last week, CCH extended their ask to now include non-medical masks.

“The hospital will be accepting sewn masks, for patients, or for staff who are not providing direct patient care,” reads a statement on the CCH website.

The CCH is offering the following best practices for making homemade masks:

High thread count or tightly woven cotton fabrics are best in terms of material in order to help block out particles (like cotton t-shirt, pillow cases or are good options).

A layer of interface material is welcome

Pre-washing material (in hot water) is recommended before sewing

A piece of metal (like a paper clip or a pipe cleaner) to help make it fit snugly around the nose is helpful

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), has the following stance on non-medical masks.

“Wearing a facial covering (or non-medical mask or a homemade cloth mask) in the community has not been proven to protect the person wearing it. Frequent handwashing and physical (social) distancing are the most effective ways to reduce the spread of germs,” reads a statement from the EOHU.

The EOHU does state that non-medical masks can help in the following ways: