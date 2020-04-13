Wind warning for region

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Cornwall and the surrounding area as of April 13.

“West to southwesterly winds gusting to 90 km/h late this afternoon and this evening,” reads the statement from Environment Canada. “Periods of rain are expected to end this afternoon near west of Kingston and late this afternoon or early this evening further east. Local rainfall amounts of 25 to 35 mm are expected by the time the rain comes to an end.”

According to The Weather Network temperatures in Cornwall should remain in the mid-teens throughout the afternoon and rain is expected to continue to fall until around 9 p.m. in the evening.

Wind gusts will average between 40-64 km/h.