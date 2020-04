CORNWALL, Ontario – There were no injuries after a late night fire on Race St. on Monday, April 13.

Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) received the call at around 11:07 p.m. for a fire on Race St. between Gloucester St. and Bergin Ave.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and CFS Chief Pierre Voisine could not confirm if any residents had been displaced as a result of the fire.