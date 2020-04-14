Healthcare workers to the front of the line?

April 14, 2020 at 14 h 42 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Healthcare workers to the front of the line?
South Stormont Deputy Mayor Dave Smith. Photo from Facebook.

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – South Stormont Deputy Mayor Dave Smith is trying to push for a new initiative for frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Smith explained that he wanted local grocery stores and banks to consider allowing healthcare workers and other essential employees to be allowed to the front of the line when waiting to get into the stores.

“We have workers who are spending a lot of time at work and not a lot of time with their families,” Smith said. “I think they should be expedited.”

Smith explained that he was recently at the bank and was waiting in line for an hour-and-a-half. He said that since free time for these essential workers was so limited that they should be given a break.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if people are okay with it, but I think they would also clap when they see these workers come into the store,” said Smith.

Smith said that he has already reached out to most of the regional grocery stores and banks, and that so far, Farm Boy was entertaining the idea.

Many of these institutions already offer early shopping hours exclusively for seniors and those at risk, and Smith feels that there is opportunity to do something for those who are working long hours in the healthcare system.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Wind warning for region
Regional News

Wind warning for region

CORNWALL, Ontario - Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Cornwall and the surrounding area as of April 13. "West to southwesterly winds gusting to 90 km/h late…

SNC issues flood watch for St. Lawrence River
Regional News

SNC issues flood watch for St. Lawrence River

ONTARIO - The South Nation Conservation Authority (SNC) has issued a Flood Watch for the St. Lawrence River. The SNC explained that…