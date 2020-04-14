Healthcare workers to the front of the line?

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – South Stormont Deputy Mayor Dave Smith is trying to push for a new initiative for frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Smith explained that he wanted local grocery stores and banks to consider allowing healthcare workers and other essential employees to be allowed to the front of the line when waiting to get into the stores.

“We have workers who are spending a lot of time at work and not a lot of time with their families,” Smith said. “I think they should be expedited.”

Smith explained that he was recently at the bank and was waiting in line for an hour-and-a-half. He said that since free time for these essential workers was so limited that they should be given a break.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if people are okay with it, but I think they would also clap when they see these workers come into the store,” said Smith.

Smith said that he has already reached out to most of the regional grocery stores and banks, and that so far, Farm Boy was entertaining the idea.

Many of these institutions already offer early shopping hours exclusively for seniors and those at risk, and Smith feels that there is opportunity to do something for those who are working long hours in the healthcare system.