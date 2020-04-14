SD&G Library printing mask straps for hospital

ALEXANDRIA, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G Library has been using some of their equipment to support healthcare workers at local hospitals.

They have been using their 3D printers to print face shields and mask straps for healthcare workers at the Glengarry Memorial Hospital (GMH) in Alexandria.

In the first few days since they closed, the Library’s staff began printing these items for the hospital.

“Since that first week, staff have been working to print face shields and most recently, mask straps,” said Susan Wallwork of the SD&G Library. “The face shields are still in progress, as the print jobs originally took nine hours and finding the clear plastic is difficult to source. We have arranged to have our shields available to GMH staff as a back up should they run out of their supply of protective equipment. Thankfully, there has been no need for ours yet.”

The mask straps alleviate pressure on the faces of healthcare workers caused by the masks which they wear, sometimes for many hours at a time.

“We’re proud that we are able to use our equipment to provide support to our brave healthcare workers. Printing these items has been a real team effort, involving numerous staff to make it happen,” said Wallwork. “Library staff continue to demonstrate that we are a resourceful bunch – and we’re ready to respond to any needs we can during this difficult time.”