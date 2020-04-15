Doing groceries differently

FINCH, Ontario – Like many businesses, grocery stores and restaurants have had to learn new ways on how to operate because of the ongoing pandemic.

Grocery stores and restaurants are an essential business, but with that comes the responsibility of operating safely and maintaining social distance.

Some grocery stores are coping by having senior hours, and some restaurants are offering delivery or curbside pick-up, but there are a number of different ways to social distance.

The Finch Market for instance is offering pre-packaged meat in their Barnyard Boxes.

Truffles Burger Bar in Cornwall is also offering meatboxes and veggie boxes.

For $50 you can get a Barnyard Box from Finch Market.

The Barnyard Boxes contain products Finch Market receives from their suppliers on a bi-weekly basis.

Owner Luc McCabe said that this week’s Barnyard Boxes featured, medallion steaks, bone-in pork loin chops, and more.

These meats are cut, ground, seasoned, or in other ways prepared on-site at the Finch Market through the hard work of their butcher Ron Leblanc, a man with 40 years of experience cutting meat, as well as McCabe.

“We do all of the processing in store. I think that makes us a little special,” said McCabe.

Orders can be made for the Barnyard Boxes through the Finch Market website at www.thefinchmarket.ca or by calling the store at 613-984-2270.

Orders are packaged and available for pick-up every second Saturday.

“I think people like the convenience of it, and it keeps them at a safe distance,” said McCabe. “People can show up, drop it in their trunk, and drive off.

Truffles in Cornwall is offering a similar service, but in addition to their meatboxes, they are also providing vegetable boxes as well.

Truffles is also offering delivery for $60 in town and $65 out of town. Deliveries are made on Wednesdays or Fridays and orders can be made through their Facebook page.