New York man allegedly steals firearm

April 15, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 16 min on April 14, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
New York man allegedly steals firearm

CORNWALL, Ontario  – Blaze Oakes, 25, of Hogansberg, NY was arrested on April 13, 2020 and charged with the following:

  • Break and enter
  • Break and enter with intent to steal a firearm
  • Unauthorised possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

It is alleged on April 12, 2020 the man forced his was into a local business and removed a hand gun. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On April 13, 2020 the man was stopped at the Port of Entry for an unrelated matter and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation the man was taken into custody for the break and enter, charged accordingly and held for bail hearing. The handgun was later recovered during the ongoing investigation.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Basement fire on Race St.
Local News

Basement fire on Race St.

CORNWALL, Ontario - There were no injuries after a late night fire on Race St. on Monday, April 13. Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) received the call at around 11:07 p.m.…

Salvation Army continues to provide emergency food service
Local News

Salvation Army continues to provide emergency food service

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Salvation Army branch is open three days a week and is practicing social distancing to ensure that…