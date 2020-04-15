New York man allegedly steals firearm

CORNWALL, Ontario – Blaze Oakes, 25, of Hogansberg, NY was arrested on April 13, 2020 and charged with the following:

Break and enter

Break and enter with intent to steal a firearm

Unauthorised possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

It is alleged on April 12, 2020 the man forced his was into a local business and removed a hand gun. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On April 13, 2020 the man was stopped at the Port of Entry for an unrelated matter and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation the man was taken into custody for the break and enter, charged accordingly and held for bail hearing. The handgun was later recovered during the ongoing investigation.