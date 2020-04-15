Ten COVID-19 cases revealed in regional breakdown

April 15, 2020 at 18 h 50 min
By Nick Seebruch
COVID-19 cases broken down across the EOHU region as of April 15.

CORNWALL, Ontario – As of Wednesday, April 15, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) began disclosing geographical data about each COVID-19 case in their region.

According to their map on Wednesday afternoon, there were 10 cases in the Cornwall area, 15 in the United Counties of SD&G, and another 36 in Prescott-Russell for a total of 61.

Of those cases, the majority are between the ages of 50 and 69-years-old. Five cases have been hospitalized with three in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU, so far, roughly 800 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the region, with 198 of those done at the assessment centre in Cornwall.

