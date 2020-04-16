Curfew for EOHU residents could be next step

CORNWALL, Ontario – In his daily briefing with the press on Wednesday, April 15, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) said that implementing a curfew could be the next step in trying to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is something that is on the table and it would be our next step,” he said. “Are we there yet? We aren’t sure.”

Dr. Roumeliotis said that implementing a curfew would depend on the rate of infection in the region, but that he was already in discussions with the Ministry of Health on how a curfew could be implemented.

According to data provided by Dr. Roumeliotis on Tuesday, the 61 cases in the EOHU region represented a 29.1 rate of infection per 100,000 residents. This is significantly lower that neighbouring regions such as Ottawa and Leeds-Grenville.

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) implemented a curfew on Monday, April 13. As of that date, all residents within the MCA must be home and remain on their property between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.