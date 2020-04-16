Curfew for EOHU residents could be next step

April 16, 2020 — Changed at 19 h 02 min on April 15, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
Curfew for EOHU residents could be next step
Dr. Paul Roumeliotis of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. Seaway News file photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – In his daily briefing with the press on Wednesday, April 15, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) said that implementing a curfew could be the next step in trying to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is something that is on the table and it would be our next step,” he said. “Are we there yet? We aren’t sure.”

Dr. Roumeliotis said that implementing a curfew would depend on the rate of infection in the region, but that he was already in discussions with the Ministry of Health on how a curfew could be implemented.

According to data provided by Dr. Roumeliotis on Tuesday, the 61 cases in the EOHU region represented a 29.1 rate of infection per 100,000 residents. This is significantly lower that neighbouring regions such as Ottawa and Leeds-Grenville.

RELATED: Mohawk Council of Akwesasne enacts curfew

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) implemented a curfew on Monday, April 13. As of that date, all residents within the MCA must be home and remain on their property between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

