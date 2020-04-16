Tollgate Tim Hortons closed because of COVID-19

April 16, 2020 at 16 h 36 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Tollgate Tim Hortons closed because of COVID-19
The closed Tim Hortons Tollgate location (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – On April 15, Tim Hortons learned that one of their employees at their location at 81 Tollgate Rd. had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tim Hortons then chose to close the restaurant while the inside was cleaned and disinfected.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) said that the employee did not have contact with the general public.

“If there had been, we would have informed the public through a press release,” said Dr. Roumeliotis.

A spokesperson with the Tim Hortons head office said that they have hired a third party company to clean the site.

“The health and safety of guests and team members has been our top priority during this crisis. Following public health guidelines, all team members who worked closely with this person are self-isolating for 14 days,” wrote the spokesperson in an email to Seaway News. “The restaurant is also being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized by a third party and is expected to reopen next week after team members complete self-isolation.”

The spokesperson said that affected employees will be supported.

“All of the affected employees will be supported through Tim Hortons corporate and restaurant owner COVID-19 compensation fund to make up for any lost wages,” the spokesperson went on to write. “No other locations in Cornwall are impacted, and they remain open at this time.”

