Township of South Dundas supports Community Food Share

MORRISBURG, Ontario – On April 7, 2020, the Municipality of South Dundas in partnership with Community Food Share, launched the South Dundas Matching Funds Campaign. South Dundas Council made committed to match up to $7,000 for the campaign.

At the end of day April 13, 2020, the Community Food Share reported $13,307 had been donated to the campaign. Jane Schoones, Team Leader said there continues to be overwhelming support for the campaign and Community Food Share efforts.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity from our community, including our local governments like the Municipality of South Dundas,” said Schoones. “Many of our neighbours are going to experience new challenges in the coming months, including food insecurity, and this support will make sure we can help them through these times. On behalf of the entire team at Community Food Share, thank you not only to South Dundas Council for this initiative, but also to every individual who donated during a difficult time.”

“Our Council is proud to support the Community Food Share and the vital services they are providing during this challenging time,” said Mayor Steven Byvelds. “Thank you to everyone who donated. The success of this campaign is just another example of the generosity of our community. As we navigate the months ahead, it is a comfort to know we as a community will continue to care for one another.”

Community Food Share is still accepting donations through their website at www.communityfoodshare.ca/donate.