Cornwall man with musical passion remembered

CORNWALL, Ontario – Larry “Bud” O’Byrne, a Cornwall musician, father, husband, and businessman passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 16. He was 40-years-old.

Roughly a year ago, O’Byrne opened Buds Records and Kool Things, selling vinyl records and paraphernalia to music lovers in Cornwall and the surrounding area.

“He was one of the kindest, funniest men you may have met,” reads a statement from O’Byrne’s sister. “He truly had a heart of gold. He was an amazing father, husband, sibling, son and friend. He was a gifted musician and his music will live on forever. He played such an instrumental part in bringing people together to laugh and smile. His presence will surely be missed by the community and those lives who were graced by his presence.”

Mayor Bernadette Clement reacted to the outpouring of emotion that came in response to the news of O’Byrne’s passing.

“It’s clear from the tributes to Bud O’Byrne, that Cornwall lost someone who holds a special place in the heart of our city,” Clement wrote on her Facebook page. “I have always believed that people who devote themselves to music, really understand what brings us together. Bud, you will be missed.”

O’Byrne was also a member of the White Knucklerz Riding Club, a local philanthropy that raises money for sick kids.

“R. I. P. Bud O’Byrne. It is with Our Saddest of Hearts . . . we just can’t find the words to express our sorrow . . .,” wrote Larry White of the White Knucklerz.

O’Byrne’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help support his wife and children during this time of unexpected financial stress.

To support the GoFundMe campaign, please click here.