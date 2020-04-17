Woman charged with assaulting officer

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On April 9, 2020 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person inside a business on County Rd. 20, North Glengarry Twp. Investigation indicated that an unwanted adult was in the business being aggressive with staff. The adult was located a short distance away. Once in custody the accused assaulted an officer.

Melissa Powers, 33, from Smiths Falls, ON was arrested and is charged with;

– Assault a Peace officer

– Being intoxicated in a public place (Liquor Licence Act)

– Engage in prohibited activity on premises (Trespass to property Act)

The accused was released from custody pending a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on June 25, 2020.