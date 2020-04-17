Woman charged with assaulting officer

April 17, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 13 min on April 16, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by OPP
Woman charged with assaulting officer
OPP SDG (Shawna O'Neill photo).

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On April 9, 2020 at approximately 7:20 p.m., Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person inside a business on County Rd. 20, North Glengarry Twp. Investigation indicated that an unwanted adult was in the business being aggressive with staff. The adult was located a short distance away. Once in custody the accused assaulted an officer.

Melissa Powers, 33, from Smiths Falls, ON was arrested and is charged with;

– Assault a Peace officer

– Being intoxicated in a public place (Liquor Licence Act)

– Engage in prohibited activity on premises (Trespass to property Act)

The accused was released from custody pending a court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on June 25, 2020.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Township of South Dundas supports Community Food Share
Regional News

Township of South Dundas supports Community Food Share

MORRISBURG, Ontario - On April 7, 2020, the Municipality of South Dundas in partnership with Community Food Share, launched the South…

MP & MPP seek feedback from businesses
Business

MP & MPP seek feedback from businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario - Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry MP Eric Duncan and his provincial counterpart MPP Jim McDonell have partnered…