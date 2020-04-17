Your best home workstation

The past few weeks have been trying times. I for one understand how stressful, confusing and frightening this can all be. Some of you may have had a significant part of your lives disrupted – whether that’s your job, your daily routine, or not being able to see a loved one.

Many of us have been adapting to being home and working all day. Now more than ever, the lines between home and work have blurred together. If you are just settling into your home office or if you have been trying to adapt, I would like to share some helpful ergonomic tips to optimize your home workspace and decrease your risk of physical and mental harm.

1. Make sure to find an area with proper lighting – preferably natural light as it improves mood, focus and sleep;

2. Plants can boost productivity by as much as 15%;

3. Adjust your chair and desk height so your arms and thighs are roughly parallel to the floor, and feet are flat on the floor. Make sure your chair has a stable base and backrest, or add a pillow to your back for added support;

4. If using a laptop, be aware of your neck posture and limit the amount of neck flexion or hunching over you are doing – instead try to only look down with your eyes;

5. If using a monitor, place it 20-40” from your eyes and away from glare. The top of the monitor should be level with or below your eyes;

6. Type with wrists flat or angled downwards;

7. A warmer environment (68-77deg F) could improve your accuracy and productivity;

8. Keep only items you need daily on your desk. Consider a left-to-right workflow.

9. Take breaks every 25 minutes to increase productivity and efficiency.

10. Last but not least, if you are able, try to alternate your posture between sitting and standing while maintaining the above principles.

For those of you who have tried these tips and are still uncomfortable in your home workspace, please feel free to email me at Natasha@movetherapeutics.ca for more ways to prevent or manage your discomfort/pain.

There is an abundance of evidence-based research to back up the following methods to stop the recurring discomfort/pain cycle: education, meditation, journaling, yoga, visualizing and calling a friend.

We are strongest when we work together, so please continue to encourage one another and help each other during this unprecedented time. Stay healthy and stay safe!