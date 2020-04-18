Cornwall Food Basics employee tests positive for COVID-19

CORNWALL, Ontario – In a release to the media on Saturday, April 18, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) confirmed that an employee at the Brookdale Ave. Food Basics in Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The EOHU is actively working in cooperation with the Brookdale Food Basics store to assess the risk to store employees and to trace contacts of the individual. The risk to the public is considered to be low,” reads an EOHU statement.

The employee worked the day shift at Food Basics on April 13-16 and on April 18. According to the EOHU, the employee began to experience symptoms on April 15 and was tested two days later. When the employee received the results on April 18, they immediately left the store. The EOHU states that Food Basics followed recommended health guidelines throughout this period and are currently conducting extra disinfecting and cleaning.

“Although we feel that the risk to the public is low, we’re releasing this information so that shoppers who were at the Brookdale Food Basics during this period are aware,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU. “As a precaution, shoppers who were at the store on these dates should self-monitor for symptoms. If they start to feel symptoms, they should seek testing.”