Cornwall woman charged with criminal harassment

April 18, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 52 min on April 17, 2020
Provided by CPS
CORNWALL, Ontario – A 38-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on April 16, 2020 and charged with criminal harassment and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on April 16, 2020 the woman communicated with her ex-common-law despite having been warned by police in the past not to. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 25, 2020. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

