Glen Stor Dun Lodge seeking PPE

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is looking for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the municipally operated long term care facility, Glen Stor Dun Lodge and Cornwall/ SD&G Paramedics.

They are seeking the following items:

One-size fits all, non-breathable, long-sleeved, 4ml plastic disposable gowns

One-size fits all, semi-permeable long sleeved, disposable woven gowns

One-size fits all surgical masks

One-size fits all face shields

One-size fits all goggles

3M 1870, 3M 1870+, 3M 1860 and 3M 1860s N95 respirators

“Acquiring personal protective equipment has been a challenge for everyone across the province,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “We are grateful for the donations we have received so far, which send a strong message to our frontline staff: we truly are all in this together.”

To donate items, please contact Cornwall/ SD&G Paramedic Service Deputy Chief Wayne Markell at 613-551-7340 or by email at wmarkell@cornwall.ca