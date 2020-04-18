Glen Stor Dun Lodge seeking PPE

April 18, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 08 min on April 17, 2020
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Glen Stor Dun Lodge. Photo from Google Maps.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is looking for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the municipally operated long term care facility, Glen Stor Dun Lodge and Cornwall/ SD&G Paramedics.

They are seeking the following items:

  • One-size fits all, non-breathable, long-sleeved, 4ml plastic disposable gowns
  • One-size fits all, semi-permeable long sleeved, disposable woven gowns
  • One-size fits all surgical masks
  • One-size fits all face shields
  • One-size fits all goggles
  • 3M 1870, 3M 1870+, 3M 1860 and 3M 1860s N95 respirators

“Acquiring personal protective equipment has been a challenge for everyone across the province,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “We are grateful for the donations we have received so far, which send a strong message to our frontline staff: we truly are all in this together.”

To donate items, please contact Cornwall/ SD&G Paramedic Service Deputy Chief Wayne Markell at 613-551-7340 or by email at wmarkell@cornwall.ca

