Hiking from home for Hospice

CORNWALL, Ontario – Traditionally, Carefor Hospice Cornwall’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Hike for Hospice, takes place the first weekend of May.

The event usually sees hundreds participate, and roughly $50,000 raised for the hospice. This year however, the event will be done differently, because of social distancing and the ongoing pandemic.

“This year, we’re faced with a unique challenge as we adapt to the everchanging circumstances of COVID-19,” reads a statement from Hospice Cornwall. “As many of us are staying home and practicing social distancing, we’ve made the decision to host the 2020 Virtual Hike for Hospice. This exciting opportunity gives you the ability to participate and continue to help raise much needed funds in support of Carefor Hospice Cornwall.”

Instead of canvassing door-to-door for donations this year, Carefor Hospice Cornwall is asking participants to instead canvas by email, or over the phone. Donations can be made virtually through the Canada Helps website www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/carefor-health-community-services/p2p/HikeforHospice

Carefor offered a few ideas on how to keep this year’s hike fun.

“Go for your hike at your local park (while practicing safe social distancing) and continue to make a difference in our community. Make it a family activity with the kids, or head out solo. The choice is up to you,” reads a statement from Carefor.

The date of the hike has also changed this year. Instead of a fixed date, Carefor Hospice Cornwall is just asking that their participants complete their hike by June 30.

Hospice only receives 50 per cent of their budget from government funding, the rest they have to raise on their own, which amounts to approximately $600,000 annually.