Lamoureux Park Canada Day festivities cancelled

April 20, 2020 at 14 h 36 min
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s Canada Day Committee has chosen to cancel this year’s traditional celebration in Lamoureux Park.

Canada Day is usually a day long event in Cornwall’s favourite park, with fly overs from military jets, to music, to the traditional face painting and rides, and of course, fireworks.

It’s with sadness that the Canada Day Committee has decided to cancel this years Canada day festivities at Lamoureux park,” reads a statement from Committee Chair Amanda Brisson. “This decision is not a light one but all members feel we are doing what is required to help us beat this COVID 19. “

Funding was also a concern, with many local businesses closed due to the pandemic.

“With a large portion of our funding coming from the businesses in Cornwall that are now closed, it will be unlikely that we could rally the money needed to continue with the festivities at a later date,” Brisson’s statement goes on to read. “The committee is working hard on something to represent canada day while still keeping our distance and respecting the rules of isolation. Please keep your heads up and know that we will one day gather to celebrate our great country.”

