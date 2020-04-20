South Stormont Sports Hall of Fame induction postponed

April 20, 2020 at 13 h 12 min
Provided by the Township of South Stormont
SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The executive members of the South Stormont Sports Hall of Fame have made the decision to postpone the induction ceremony scheduled for Aug. 20, 2020 to an undetermined date in 2021. “Due to social restrictions surrounding COVID-19, our committee members do not feel it is appropriate or feasible to continue planning an event in August of this year” said Kristie Tate, President of the Sports Hall of Fame. “We always strive to host a high-quality event that showcases the athletic achievements of our newly inducted members, it is unfortunate, but we feel that the circumstances surrounding this pandemic will not provide us with the time to properly organize such a ceremony in 2020”.

The South Stormont Sports Hall of Fame will extend the current nomination period for both inductees and youth achievement awards until May 1, 2021.  Any nominations received for the event in 2020 will be carried forward and reviewed as part of class of 2021.  Information on nomination forms and the Sports Hall of Fame are available by visiting www.ssshof.com.

